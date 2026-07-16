Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 16: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices in India witnessed a sharp decline on July 16, 2026. According to the latest bullion market update, 24K, 22K, and 18K gold prices have fallen significantly, following weakness in global gold markets. Analysts say changing international trends, profit booking, and a stronger US dollar have put pressure on gold prices.

Silver prices also remained under pressure in several cities. Even with today's decline, experts believe gold and silver continue to be popular long-term investment options. Buyers are advised to check the latest local prices before purchasing, as rates may vary slightly depending on the city and jeweller.

Gold Prices Today - July 16, 2026:

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,43,290

22K Gold – ₹1,31,350

Vijayawada

24K Gold – ₹1,43,290

22K Gold – ₹1,31,350

Visakhapatnam

24K Gold – ₹1,43,290

22K Gold – ₹1,31,350

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,43,290

22K Gold – ₹1,31,350

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,43,290

22K Gold – ₹1,31,350

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,43,140

22K Gold – ₹1,31,210

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,43,440

22K Gold – ₹1,31,490

Kolkata

24K Gold – ₹1,43,140

22K Gold – ₹1,31,210

Silver Prices Today - July 16, 2026: