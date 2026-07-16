Gold and Silver Prices Today, July 16: Check City-Wise Rates

Jul 16, 2026, 12:13 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices in India witnessed a sharp decline on July 16, 2026. According to the latest bullion market update, 24K, 22K, and 18K gold prices have fallen significantly, following weakness in global gold markets. Analysts say changing international trends, profit booking, and a stronger US dollar have put pressure on gold prices.

Silver prices also remained under pressure in several cities. Even with today's decline, experts believe gold and silver continue to be popular long-term investment options. Buyers are advised to check the latest local prices before purchasing, as rates may vary slightly depending on the city and jeweller.

Gold Prices Today - July 16, 2026:

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,290
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,350

Vijayawada

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,290
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,350

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,290
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,350

Chennai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,290
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,350

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,290
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,350

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,140
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,210

Delhi

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,440
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,490

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,43,140
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,31,210

Silver Prices Today - July 16, 2026:

  • Hyderabad – ₹2,40,000
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,35,000
  • Visakhapatnam – ₹2,35,000
  • Chennai – ₹2,40,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,25,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,25,000
  • Delhi – ₹2,25,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,25,000

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