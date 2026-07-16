Prabhas' Fauzi Release Date Announced

Fans of Prabhas finally have an official release date for his much-awaited film Fauzi. The makers have confirmed that the historical drama will hit theatres on December 3, 2026, ending months of speculation surrounding the project's release.

Prabhas shared the announcement with fans through his Instagram account by unveiling a new poster from the film. Along with the poster, the actor simply confirmed that Fauzi will release worldwide on December 3, 2026, creating excitement among movie lovers.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is a historical fiction drama that revolves around the life and journey of a courageous soldier. The film is expected to blend emotional storytelling with large-scale action and period visuals, making it one of the most anticipated Telugu releases of 2026.

The project was first announced in 2023 on the occasion of Prabhas' birthday, and since then it has remained one of the actor's most eagerly awaited films. With Hanu Raghavapudi at the helm, expectations are high for a fresh and emotionally engaging cinematic experience.

The film also introduces Imanvi as the female lead opposite Prabhas. The supporting cast includes veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada, adding further strength to the ensemble.

Backed by leading production houses Mythri Movie Makers and T-Series, Fauzi boasts an experienced technical team. Music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, cinematography is handled by Sudeep Chatterjee, and editing is overseen by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

With its official release date now locked, fans can look forward to more promotional material, including teasers and trailers, in the coming months. As anticipation continues to build, Fauzi is shaping up to be one of the biggest Indian films scheduled for release in December 2026.

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