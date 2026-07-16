YS Jagan pays final tributes to Mudragada Padmanabham

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid final tributes to the mortal remains of former minister and senior YSRCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham at Kirlampudi.

YS Jagan consoled Mudragada Padmanabham’s wife, his son Mudragada Giribabu, and other family members, offering them courage and support in their moment of grief.

YS Jagan remained present until the completion of the final rites and participated in the funeral procession. He also carried the bier of Mudragada Padmanabham, expressing his deep respect, affection and personal bond with the departed leader.