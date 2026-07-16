Telangana Bonalu Festival 2026 Starts at Golconda Fort

The famous Bonalu festival in Telangana is all set to begin with the traditional first puja at the historic Jagadambika Ellamma Mahankali Temple located inside the iconic Golconda Fort. The Telangana government will officially inaugurate the state festival, marking the beginning of one of the most important cultural and religious celebrations in the state.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on Thursday morning at a specially arranged venue near Langar Houz Crossroads. Telangana ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Konda Surekha will formally launch the Bonalu festivities on behalf of the state government. During the ceremony, they will offer traditional silk clothes (Pattu Vastralu) to Goddess Jagadambika Ellamma as a mark of devotion and respect.

Following the official inauguration, a grand procession featuring Pothuraju performances, decorated Ghatas, and beautifully designed Thottelu (decorative temple structures) will make its way to the Mahankali Temple situated atop Golconda Fort. The vibrant procession is expected to attract thousands of devotees and visitors.

As part of the celebrations, the traditional 'Nazar Bonam' procession will also be carried out from Golconda Risala Bazaar to the temple. This centuries-old ritual is one of the highlights of the Bonalu festival and reflects Telangana's rich cultural heritage.

A large number of devotees are expected to visit the temple throughout the day to offer Bonams, seek the blessings of Goddess Mahankali, and participate in the religious ceremonies.

Tight Security Arrangements in Place

With heavy crowds expected during the festival, Hyderabad Police have made extensive security arrangements to ensure the celebrations are conducted peacefully and safely.

Golconda Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police J. Raghavender Reddy stated that strong security measures have been implemented from the inauguration at Langar Houz Crossroads until the completion of the temple rituals at Golconda Fort.

Additional police personnel have been deployed along with Task Force teams, Bomb Disposal Squad, Mounted Police, and CRPF units to monitor the festival and maintain law and order. Authorities have appealed to devotees and local residents to cooperate with security personnel and follow the guidelines issued during the celebrations.

The Bonalu festival is one of Telangana's most cherished traditions, drawing thousands of devotees every year to seek the blessings of Goddess Mahankali while celebrating the state's vibrant culture and spiritual heritage.

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