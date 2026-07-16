AP Govt to Allow Flexible Movie Ticket Pricing?

The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly preparing to introduce a new Government Order (GO) that could make movie ticket pricing more flexible across the state. If approved, film producers and distributors may no longer have to seek government permission every time they want to revise ticket prices for a new release.

At present, producers must approach the government to get approval for ticket price hikes for major films. The proposed policy aims to simplify this process and reduce delays in granting permissions.

According to reports, the new GO may allow ticket prices to be fixed within a broad range, giving producers and theatre owners greater flexibility. A similar system already exists in Telangana, where ticket prices can be increased up to a specified limit without prior government approval. Andhra Pradesh is now considering a comparable model, with an even wider pricing range under discussion.

The proposal was recently discussed at the Lenin success meet, where it was indicated that the government is actively working on the policy. However, the GO has not yet been officially issued, and the proposal is still awaiting final approval.

If the new policy comes into effect, it is expected to make movie releases smoother by reducing paperwork and giving filmmakers more freedom to decide ticket prices. The final details, including the pricing limits and implementation date, will become clear once the government officially releases the GO.