Telangana Rain Brings Relief, Heatwave Warning Continues

After experiencing intense summer heat with temperatures crossing 43°C, several parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, received moderate to heavy rainfall on Thursday evening. The showers provided temporary relief from the scorching weather, although heatwave conditions continue to affect many districts across the state.

Unlike the heavy rain spell witnessed earlier this month, Thursday's rainfall caused only minor disruptions. Some areas reported short traffic delays due to water accumulation on roads, but disaster response teams worked continuously to clear affected locations and maintain smooth movement.

Among the districts that received significant rainfall, Thripuraram in Nalgonda district recorded the highest precipitation at 6.4 cm, while Miryalaguda received 5.6 cm. The rainfall activity brought cooler conditions in some regions, but temperatures remained well above normal levels across Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for 13 districts and stated that heatwave conditions may continue at isolated places on Saturday. Hyderabad recorded temperatures close to 40°C on Thursday, which is around 6°C higher than the seasonal average. Several districts reported temperatures above 41°C, with Mamillagudem in Suryapet district registering the highest temperature at 43.6°C.

Meanwhile, meteorologists have indicated that weather conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into more parts of Telangana over the next four to five days. According to the IMD, the current northern limit of the monsoon passes through Hyderabad, creating suitable conditions for further progress across the state.

For Friday, the weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds of 40 to 50 kmph in districts including Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Hanamkonda. Several northern districts are also likely to experience gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph.

Despite the ongoing heatwave warning, the IMD expects light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers at isolated locations across Telangana over the next three days. Weather experts say the combination of high temperatures, thunderstorms and rainfall is a typical sign of the changing seasonal pattern as the southwest monsoon advances.

While scattered showers may provide temporary relief from the heat, temperatures are expected to remain above normal in many parts of the state in the coming days. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and keep track of the latest weather updates issued by the IMD.