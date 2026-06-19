AP 10th Supplementary Results 2026 Released: Direct link here

The Andhra Pradesh SSC Supplementary Results 2026 have been officially released, bringing relief to thousands of students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examinations.

The results were announced by Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh through his social media platform. Students who took the supplementary exams can now access their results online and download their marks memo using their hall ticket number.

With the results now available, students and parents are eagerly checking their scores to know their performance in the supplementary examinations.

How to Check AP SSC Supplementary Results 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to view their results online:

Visit the official BSEAP results website.

results website. Click on the “AP SSC Supplementary Results 2026” link on the homepage.

Enter your hall ticket number in the required field.

Click on the Submit button.

Your result and marks memo will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the marks memo for future reference.

Take a printout if required.

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in their marks memo after downloading it. The online scorecard can be used for immediate reference until the official documents are issued by the board.

The release of the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2026 marks an important milestone for students who appeared for the exams, giving them an opportunity to continue their academic journey without delay.

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