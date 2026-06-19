Maa Inti Bangaram Review: Samantha is Back With a Bang

Maa Inti Bangaram Review: Samantha Shines in an Engaging Yet Uneven Action-Comedy Thriller

Rating: 3/5

After a gap following the mixed fortunes of Yashoda and the disappointing Shaakuntalam, Samantha Ruth Prabhu returns to the big screen with Maa Inti Bangaram, an action-comedy thriller directed by Nandini Reddy. The film generated considerable buzz thanks to the successful Samantha-Nandini Reddy combination that previously delivered Oh! Baby. Adding to the curiosity was the involvement of writer Raj Nidimoru, known for The Family Man franchise.

With an intriguing promotional campaign and promising trailers, Maa Inti Bangaram arrived in theatres carrying high expectations. Does it live up to the hype? Here's our take.

Story

Anirudh (Dignath Manchale) marries Swarna (Samantha) against his family's wishes. Three years later, the couple visits his native village for his sister's wedding. During the journey, a stranger spots Swarna and is convinced she resembles a woman named Jhansi.

Who is Jhansi? Is she connected to Swarna, or are they the same person living different lives? Why is an ex-Naxalite leader, Karuna (Gulshan Devaiah), linked to her past? The answers form the crux of the story.

Performances

Samantha once again proves why she remains one of the most dependable performers in contemporary Telugu cinema. Balancing comedy, emotion and action with ease, she carries the film on her shoulders. Her subtle expressions work well in lighter moments, while her commitment to the action sequences adds credibility to the character.

Gulshan Devaiah delivers a solid performance as the antagonist. Although the character lacks sufficient depth on paper, the actor manages to leave a strong impression. Both Samantha and Gulshan deserve appreciation for attempting the Rayalaseema dialect and dubbing their own lines.

Sreemukhi contributes effectively in a supporting role, generating several laughs. Dignath Manchale is satisfactory as the male lead, while Gautami, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, Chaitanya and others provide adequate support to the narrative.

Technical Aspects

Santhosh Narayanan's background score is among the film's biggest strengths. Rather than relying on loud and over-the-top music, he opts for a restrained approach that complements the storytelling. The popular track Thassadiya is visually appealing and blends naturally into the narrative.

Om Prakash's cinematography gives the film a polished and vibrant look. Despite being made on a controlled budget, the visuals maintain a stylish and rich aesthetic throughout. Dharmendra Kakarala's editing is crisp in the first half but could have been tighter during portions of the second half.

What Works

The first half is undoubtedly the film's strongest section. Raj Nidimoru's writing shines through the blend of family drama, mystery and situational humour. The narrative steadily builds curiosity around Samantha's character while delivering several genuinely funny moments.

Nandini Reddy deserves credit for avoiding easy meme-based humour and instead relying on organically created situations. The comedy feels clean, refreshing and family-friendly. The film also succeeds in creating intrigue around the protagonist's hidden past, keeping viewers invested through the interval.

The action sequences are another highlight. The confrontations in the village, the temple sequence, the bus fight and the climax action block are executed stylishly and effectively. Samantha's dedication to the physical portions of the role is clearly visible on screen.

Where It Falls Short

The film loses momentum once it enters the second half. After an engaging build-up, the reveal surrounding Jhansi's past feels rushed and lacks the emotional impact needed to elevate the story.

The mystery established in the first half creates expectations of a more layered narrative. However, the conflict eventually boils down to a fairly familiar battle between a powerful woman and a villain. The screenplay offers few surprises after the interval, making the latter half predictable.

The antagonist's motivations and the overall backstory could have benefited from stronger development. While the action sequences continue to entertain, they are not enough to fully compensate for the absence of major twists or narrative depth.

Verdict

Maa Inti Bangaram delivers an entertaining first half packed with humour, mystery and well-designed action sequences. Samantha's performance, Santhosh Narayanan's music and Nandini Reddy's handling of family-oriented comedy keep the film engaging for the most part.

However, the second half struggles to maintain the momentum generated earlier, settling for a more routine narrative when the premise promised something more ambitious. A stronger backstory and a few unexpected twists could have elevated the film significantly.

Overall, Maa Inti Bangaram is a watchable family entertainer that benefits greatly from Samantha's star power and an enjoyable first half, even if it doesn't fully capitalize on its intriguing setup.

Bottom Line: A fun and engaging family entertainer that shines in the first half but loses some sparkle after the interval.