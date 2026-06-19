AP and Telangana: Rains Across Telugu States From June 19 to 24

A fresh spell of rain-bearing weather is set to bring relief to several parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the coming days. According to the latest forecasts from the weather department, both states are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Telangana To Witness Active Weather Conditions

The weather department has predicted active weather conditions across Telangana from June 19 to June 24. Several districts are expected to receive intermittent rainfall, while thunderstorms and lightning may accompany the showers.

Districts such as Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda and Suryapet are likely to experience strong winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph.

Meanwhile, northern districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagtial may witness winds blowing at 30 to 40 kmph.

Rainfall activity is expected to remain significant between June 19 and June 20, particularly across Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and adjoining districts.

Heatwave-Like Conditions Possible In Northern Telangana

While rainfall is expected across much of the state, the weather department has also indicated that some northern Telangana districts could experience brief heatwave-like conditions between June 20 and June 21. However, isolated thunderstorms and showers are still likely during this period.

From June 21 onwards, rainfall activity is expected to expand into Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medak, Kamareddy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Siddipet districts.

Meteorologists have forecast a gradual drop in maximum temperatures by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius after the next two days, offering some respite from the prevailing heat.

Andhra Pradesh Likely To Receive Widespread Showers

Weather conditions are also expected to remain favourable for rainfall across Andhra Pradesh and the Yanam region during the next seven days.

Light to moderate showers, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, are likely in several districts. Strong winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph may affect parts of the state, prompting authorities to advise farmers, fishermen and outdoor workers to remain alert.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema regions could experience winds of 30 to 40 kmph during this period.

Although hot and humid conditions may continue in some coastal areas over the next three days, rainfall activity is expected to intensify gradually. Weather experts believe both the coverage and intensity of showers could increase significantly from the sixth day onward, bringing widespread rain to many parts of the state.

Public Advisory Issued

Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution during thunderstorms and strong winds. People have been advised to avoid taking shelter under trees during lightning activity, stay away from electric poles and maintain a safe distance from weak structures, hoardings and large trees that may be vulnerable to strong winds.

Farmers have also been advised to plan agricultural activities based on the latest weather updates and forecasts to minimize potential losses.