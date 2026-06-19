Vanda Devullu Review and Rating

Vanda Devullu Review: A Thought-Provoking Family Drama Backed by Strong Emotions

Rating: 2.5/5

Tamil actor Vijay Antony became a familiar face among Telugu audiences with the blockbuster Bichagadu. Since then, most of his films have found simultaneous releases in Telugu. His latest offering, Vanda Devullu, directed by Bichagadu fame Sasi, arrived in theatres on June 19 amid considerable expectations. The makers generated good buzz through an impressive trailer and aggressive promotions. But does the film live up to the hype? Let's find out.

Story

Vasavi (Swasika) loses her husband at the young age of 25, leaving her to single-handedly raise her two sons, Bhaskar (Ajay Dhishan) and Vivek (Shakthi). With little support from her family and constant judgment from society, she struggles through life while ensuring her children receive a good upbringing.

As a widowed woman living alone, she becomes the subject of gossip and suspicion. Yet, she silently endures everything and dedicates her life to her sons. Years later, when Bhaskar is pursuing his engineering studies, Vasavi begins to think about remarriage. Through a school teacher, she conveys her decision to her sons.

How do her children react to their mother's wish to remarry at the age of 42? How do relatives and society respond? What changes occur in Vasavi's life after she meets Yedu Kondalu (Vijay Antony)? Does she eventually find companionship and happiness? The answers form the rest of the story.

Analysis

Vanda Devullu revolves around a sensitive and socially relevant subject—the remarriage of widowed women. It tells the story of a mother who loses her husband early in life and spends decades sacrificing her personal happiness for her children.

Despite changing times, society often remains judgmental when it comes to widows seeking a second chance at life. While a widower remarrying is widely accepted, a woman making the same choice still faces scrutiny and criticism. The film effectively questions these double standards and highlights that companionship is not merely about physical needs but also emotional support and human connection.

Director Sasi handles the subject with sincerity and sensitivity. Right from the opening scenes, the film establishes Vasavi's emotional struggles and her unspoken desires. The narrative raises important questions: Why should a woman remain lonely for the rest of her life after losing her husband? Why is seeking companionship viewed negatively? These themes are explored naturally without becoming preachy.

The film becomes more engaging when Vasavi's remarriage plans intersect with her sons' personal lives. One son's love story and the other's marriage add emotional layers to the narrative. Although the first half progresses at a leisurely pace, the second half is considerably more engaging. The story gains momentum with the introduction of Vijay Antony's character, Yedu Kondalu.

The YouTube-content-related episodes provide a few light-hearted moments, while the emotional conflicts remain at the core of the story. The climax delivers a small but effective twist that adds weight to the overall message and leaves a lasting impression.

Performances

Vijay Antony once again delivers a restrained and convincing performance, bringing dignity to the character of Yedu Kondalu. Swasika is the soul of the film, portraying Vasavi's pain, resilience, and emotional vulnerability with remarkable ease. Her performance is one of the film's biggest strengths.

Ajay Dhishan and Shakthi perform their respective roles well, while the supporting cast contributes effectively to the narrative.

Technical Aspects

Cinematographer SB Darshan Kirlosh presents the film with visually appealing frames, giving it a rich look. Balaji Sriram's background score supports the emotional moments adequately, though it doesn't leave a lasting impact. Editor Harish Yuvaraj could have trimmed a few portions in the first half to make the narrative tighter. The production values are solid and complement the film's emotional tone.

Verdict

Vanda Devullu is a heartfelt family drama that addresses a socially relevant issue with maturity and empathy. While the slow-paced first half may test viewers' patience, the emotional depth, strong performances, and meaningful message make it a worthwhile watch. It is a film that encourages conversations about companionship, loneliness, and society's perception of widowed women.