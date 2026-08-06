Korean Kanakaraju Review and Rating

Korean Kanakaraju Review: A Thorough Horror Comedy

Rating: 3.25/5

Mega Prince Varun Tej's latest film Korean Kanakaraju has finally hit the big screens amid huge expectations. Even before its release, the film created strong buzz among both the industry and audiences. Going by the first reviews and early audience reactions, the film has lived up to the hype and promises an entertaining theatrical experience.

Plot

The film follows Kanakaraju (Varun Tej), a carefree youth from Penukonda in Rayalaseema, whose life takes a bizarre turn after a mysterious dragon-shaped vase arrives from South Korea. The ancient artifact carries a supernatural spirit that possesses him, transforming the ordinary youngster into the eccentric and powerful "Korean Kanakaraju."

Varun Tej Impresses

One of the biggest highlights of Korean Kanakaraju is Varun Tej's impressive performance in a role that has two completely different shades. His transformation and the way he brings distinct mannerisms to both characters have won praise. The actor once again proves his versatility with an energetic and entertaining performance.

Comedy Works Big Time

Director Merlapaka Gandhi has packed the film with plenty of fun and laughter. His engaging story and entertaining screenplay keep the audience invested throughout. The comedy scenes between Varun Tej and comedian Satya are said to be the biggest crowd-pullers, with their hilarious chemistry expected to generate loud laughter in theatres.

Thaman's Music Elevates the Film

Music director Thaman has delivered an impactful background score that enhances the film's mood and emotional moments. The powerful background music adds energy to the action sequences and strengthens several key scenes. The film also features punchy dialogues that are expected to receive whistles and applause from the audience.

Visuals and Performances Shine

The cinematography is praised for its rich visuals and impressive production quality, making the film a visual treat. Heroine Ritika Nayak gets a well-written role with enough scope to perform, and she reportedly delivers a convincing performance alongside Varun Tej.

Emotions Add Depth

Apart from comedy, the film also offers strong emotional moments. Director Merlapaka Gandhi has balanced humour and emotions effectively, making the story more engaging and heartfelt.

Verdict

Korean Kanakaraju turns out to be a wholesome commercial entertainer that delivers comedy, emotions, action and solid performances. Varun Tej shines in a double role, while the comedy, music and visuals emerge as the film's biggest strengths.

Overall Rating: 3.25/5

Bottom-line: If the early audience response continues, Korean Kanakaraju has all the ingredients to emerge as a successful box office entertainer.