August 7 Bank Holiday or Not?

If you are planning to visit a bank branch on Friday, August 7, 2026, there is good news. Banks across India will remain open and function normally, as the day is not a public holiday, not a festival, and not a scheduled RBI bank holiday. There are no nationwide or state-specific bank holidays on August 7.

Customers can visit their bank branches for regular services such as cash deposits and withdrawals, cheque clearance, account-related requests, loan services, and KYC updates during normal working hours.

However, bank customers should note that Saturday, August 8, is the second Saturday of the month, when banks across India remain closed as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. In addition, Sikkim will also observe Tendong Lho Rum Faat, a regional festival, on the same day.

Those with urgent banking work are advised to complete it on Friday, August 7, before the weekend closure. Even when bank branches are closed, digital banking services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to operate without interruption.

So, if you're wondering whether August 7 is a bank holiday, the answer is no. It is a regular working day for banks across the country.

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