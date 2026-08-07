Allu Arjun's AAA Cinemas Vizag Opening Under Tight Security

Allu Arjun is all set to inaugurate AAA Cinemas, his first multiplex venture in Andhra Pradesh, in Visakhapatnam on August 9. The launch has created huge excitement among fans, with a large crowd expected to gather at the venue.

To ensure the event is conducted safely, the organisers and local authorities have planned strict security arrangements. According to reports, entry will be limited to invited guests and authorised personnel, while fans will not be allowed inside the multiplex during the inauguration. The shopping mall is also expected to remain closed to the general public until Allu Arjun completes the event and leaves the premises.

The restrictions have reportedly been put in place to avoid overcrowding and ensure smooth crowd management. Officials are taking extra precautions to prevent any untoward incidents during the actor's visit.

AAA Cinemas in Visakhapatnam is an eight-screen premium multiplex designed to offer a modern movie-watching experience with advanced facilities. The new property marks Allu Arjun's expansion into Andhra Pradesh after the success of AAA Cinemas in Hyderabad.

Although fans may not get direct access to the inauguration event, excitement remains high ahead of the grand opening. The launch is expected to become one of the biggest entertainment events in Visakhapatnam this month.