Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, June 19: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices declined on June 19, 2026, amid weak global cues and profit-booking in the bullion market. Gold prices fell by nearly ₹3,000 per 10 grams compared to recent highs, while silver prices dropped sharply by around ₹8,000 per kg in major markets. Experts say investors are closely tracking global economic developments and the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

For buyers planning to purchase jewellery or invest in precious metals, the recent correction has brought prices down from record levels.

Gold Rates Today- June 19, 2026:

Hyderabad

24K Gold – ₹1,49,100

22K Gold – ₹1,36,700

18K Gold – ₹1,11,850

Chennai

24K Gold – ₹1,49,100

22K Gold – ₹1,36,700

18K Gold – ₹1,11,850

Mumbai

24K Gold – ₹1,48,950

22K Gold – ₹1,36,550

18K Gold – ₹1,11,700

Delhi

24K Gold – ₹1,49,250

22K Gold – ₹1,36,850

18K Gold – ₹1,11,950

Bengaluru

24K Gold – ₹1,49,100

22K Gold – ₹1,36,700

18K Gold – ₹1,11,850

Silver Rates Today - June 19, 2026: