Gold and Silver Prices Fall Today, June 19: Check City-Wise Rates

Jun 19, 2026, 12:40 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold and silver prices declined on June 19, 2026, amid weak global cues and profit-booking in the bullion market. Gold prices fell by nearly ₹3,000 per 10 grams compared to recent highs, while silver prices dropped sharply by around ₹8,000 per kg in major markets. Experts say investors are closely tracking global economic developments and the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook.

For buyers planning to purchase jewellery or invest in precious metals, the recent correction has brought prices down from record levels.

Gold Rates Today- June 19, 2026:

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,49,100
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,36,700
  • 18K Gold – ₹1,11,850

Chennai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,49,100
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,36,700
  • 18K Gold – ₹1,11,850

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,48,950
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,36,550
  • 18K Gold – ₹1,11,700

Delhi

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,49,250
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,36,850
  • 18K Gold – ₹1,11,950

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold – ₹1,49,100
  • 22K Gold – ₹1,36,700
  • 18K Gold – ₹1,11,850

Silver Rates Today - June 19, 2026:

  • Hyderabad – ₹2,65,000/kg
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,65,000/kg
  • Chennai – ₹2,65,000/kg
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,65,000/kg
  • Kerala – ₹2,65,000/kg
  • Mumbai – ₹2,56,000/kg
  • Delhi – ₹2,56,000/kg

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