June 27 Holiday in Karnataka for Kempegowda Jayanti?

There is growing interest among residents of Karnataka over whether June 27, 2026, will be declared a public holiday to mark Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti. While a proposal has been discussed by the state government, no official holiday announcement has been made so far.

The issue was reportedly raised during a meeting held to review preparations for the Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations. However, the Karnataka government has not yet released any notification confirming a public holiday on June 27.

This year's Kempegowda Jayanti celebrations are scheduled to take place on June 27 in Bengaluru. The event will honor Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, widely recognized as the founder of the city.

As of now, June 27 does not appear in the official Karnataka holiday calendar. Therefore, schools, colleges, government offices and private organizations are expected to function normally unless a formal order is issued by the state government.

People are advised not to assume that June 27 will be a holiday and should wait for an official circular from the government before making plans.

Along with the celebrations, the state government is expected to launch several development initiatives. These include a large-scale tree plantation campaign across Bengaluru and the inauguration of new infrastructure projects linked to Kempegowda's legacy.

Until an official notification is released, June 27 remains a regular working day in Karnataka, with the possibility of a holiday still under consideration by the government.

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