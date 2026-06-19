SBI PO Notification 2026 Released for 1,500 Vacancies

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the official notification for the recruitment of 1,500 Probationary Officer (PO) posts. Interested candidates who have completed their graduation can now apply online for the prestigious banking positions.

The application process has started and eligible candidates can submit their applications until July 8, 2026. SBI is one of the largest public sector banks in India, and the PO position is considered one of the most sought-after jobs in the banking sector.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for SBI PO Recruitment 2026 must hold a bachelor's degree from a recognized university. Applicants should be between 21 and 30 years of age as per the eligibility conditions mentioned in the notification.

Selection Process

The recruitment process will be conducted in multiple stages, including:

Preliminary Examination

Main Examination

Psychometric Test

Personal Interview

Candidates who qualify at each stage will move forward in the selection process.

Exam Schedule

According to the recruitment notification, the Preliminary Examination is expected to be conducted in August 2026, while the Main Examination is likely to be held in September 2026. Candidates are advised to regularly check official updates regarding exam dates and admit cards.

With 1,500 vacancies available, SBI PO Recruitment 2026 offers a significant opportunity for graduates looking to build a career in the banking sector. Interested candidates should complete their applications before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

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