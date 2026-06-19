YS Jagan Demands CBI Inquiry into Sai Krishna's Custodial Death

Strongly responding to the custodial death of Gade Sai Krishna at Krishna Lanka Police Station, AP former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy demanded a CBI inquiry into the brutal killing of a civilian by AP government and sought strict action against all those responsible. YS Jagan alleged that the case involved not only the suspended Circle Inspector but also senior police officials, including the Vijayawada Police Commissioner and the State DGP.

YS Jagan visited the residence of Sai Krishna in Krishna Lanka and consoled his mother, Gade Vijayalakshmi, and other family members. Speaking to the media later, YS Jagan said the incident had exposed the alarming state of law and order in Andhra Pradesh.

YS Jagan said Sai Krishna was taken into police custody on May 9, following which his mother repeatedly visited the police station seeking information about her son. YS Jagan said that instead of helping her, police officials allegedly mocked her and asked her to garland her son’s photograph. Despite written complaints being submitted to senior police officials, no action was taken, YS Jagan said.

YS Jagan also took exception to attempts to portray Sai Krishna as a mafia don or rowdy after his death. Referring to concerns raised by his relatives, he said Sai Krishna was working as a gig worker to earn a livelihood and questioned why a person allegedly involved in serious criminal activities would need to do such work.

YS Jagan said the family approached the High Court by filing a Habeas Corpus petition after suspecting foul play. Only after legal intervention and public pressure did the authorities acknowledge the custodial death and suspend the Krishna Lanka CI, YS Jagan said.

Drawing attention to another incident, YS Jagan said Kranthi Kumar had died by suicide in May after allegedly facing repeated harassment from the same police officer. YS Jagan questioned how two young men could lose their lives within a month under the jurisdiction of the same police station and officer.

YS Jagan said suspension alone was not enough and demanded murder charges against all those involved. YS Jagan alleged that the CI could not be made the sole scapegoat and claimed that officials at various levels had failed to act despite complaints and warning signs.

Demanding a CBI probe, YS Jagan said only an independent investigation could reveal the full truth, identify everyone involved, and establish accountability. YS Jagan assured Sai Krishna’s family and other affected families that YSRCP would extend full support in their legal fight for justice.