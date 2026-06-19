Allu Arjun to Appear Before Nampally Court on June 22

Actor Allu Arjun has been directed by a Hyderabad court to appear in person in connection with the Sandhya Theatre stampede case linked to the screening of Pushpa 2. The court has scheduled the next hearing for June 22.

The case relates to the tragic stampede that took place during a special screening of Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident resulted in the death of a woman and injuries to several others, leading to legal proceedings against those connected to the event.

According to reports, the Nampally Court issued summons directing Allu Arjun to be present before the court for the upcoming hearing. The court wants to hear the matter further and review the progress of the case.

The actor has previously cooperated with the investigation and has appeared before authorities regarding the incident. The case has remained in the spotlight due to the popularity of Pushpa 2 and the unfortunate events that occurred during its screening.

The next hearing on June 22 is expected to be closely watched by both the film industry and fans of Allu Arjun. Further developments are likely to emerge after the actor's appearance before the court.