Athiradi OTT Release: When and Where You Can Watch It

Malayalam action-comedy film Athiradi, starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, has officially made its OTT debut. After completing its successful theatrical run, the movie is now available for streaming on Sony LIV.

The film started streaming on June 19, 2026, and is available in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. This wider release is expected to help the movie reach a larger audience across India.

Directed by Arun Anirudhan, Athiradi features Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Riya Shibu, and several other actors in key roles. The film is a youthful entertainer that blends action, comedy, romance, and college-life drama.

The story follows Samkutty, an energetic college student who tries to revive his college's famous cultural fest. However, unexpected events create several challenges, leading to a fun-filled and entertaining journey.

During its theatrical run, Athiradi received a positive response from audiences for its comedy, energetic performances, and entertaining campus backdrop. With its OTT release, viewers who missed the film in theatres can now enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

Fans of Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph can now watch Athiradi on Sony LIV in Telugu and several other languages.