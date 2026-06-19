Order CBI Inquiry in DSC Scam and Amaravati Lands: YV Subba Reddy

YSR Congress Parliamentary Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP YV Subba Reddy announced in New Delhi that the party will submit memorandums to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the CBI Director seeking a comprehensive CBI investigation into the DSC recruitment scam, irregular land allotments in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, and large-scale corruption in sand, liquor and public distribution systems under the coalition government. Addressing the media along with Lok Sabha MPs P.V. Midhun Reddy, Y.S. Avinash Reddy and Maddila Gurumoorthy, he stated that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed rampant irregularities and misuse of public resources during the coalition government’s two-year tenure.

YV Subba Reddy said government land in Visakhapatnam is being allotted to private real estate entities for as little as 99 paise per acre and that 54 acres worth nearly Rs.5,000 crore have been granted to an educational institution linked to a TDP MP. He stated that similar land allotments are taking place in Amaravati in favour of benamis and associates through arbitrary decisions, necessitating an impartial investigation into all such transactions. He further said the DSC recruitment process has become a centre of large-scale irregularities, with established norms being ignored at every stage while the government has failed to provide answers to public concerns.

He stated that corruption has extended to the distribution of Public Distribution System rice, illegal sand exploitation and liquor policies. He said the previous YSRCP government implemented transparent sand sales through designated stalls and operated government-run liquor outlets to eliminate corruption, whereas the present administration has enabled large-scale loot in the name of free sand by TDP leaders and activists. He also said that criminal cases registered during the previous government relating to the Skill Development scam, sand, mining and liquor cases against

Chandrababu Naidu and other TDP leaders are now being systematically withdrawn. YV Subba Reddy said the party will submit documentary evidence to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and CBI seeking a probe into all these matters, including corruption linked to Amaravati construction and land allotments, and has also sought either a CBI inquiry or an investigation by a sitting High Court judge.

Responding to questions from the media, he said incidents similar to the Krishna Lanka case are occurring across the state and referred to the deaths of Sai Krishna and another youth, Kranthi Kumar. He said merely suspending a Circle Inspector cannot restore the lives lost and questioned the government’s handling of the case, including its statement that Sai Krishna’s body would be produced before the High Court on the 29th. He affirmed that YSRCP will stand firmly with the victims’ families and demanded a comprehensive investigation into both incidents.