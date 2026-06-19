Telugu Student Missing in Finland for Over 45 Days

A concerning case involving a Telugu student in Finland has drawn attention after he reportedly went missing more than 45 days ago. The incident has caused anxiety among his family members, who are still waiting for information about his whereabouts.

The student, identified as Mandeep Reddy, had been pursuing his BTech studies in Finland. According to family members, they last spoke with him on May 4. Since May 5, they have been unable to contact him, raising fears about his safety and well-being.

After losing contact with their son, the family reached out to his friends and acquaintances in Finland in an effort to gather information. Despite repeated attempts and inquiries, no clear details have emerged regarding his location.

With weeks passing without any breakthrough, the worried parents decided to seek legal assistance. They approached the Telangana High Court, requesting intervention and support in tracing their son.

Taking note of the matter, the court reportedly directed the concerned central authorities to treat the case as a priority and take necessary steps to find the missing student.

The case has highlighted the concerns faced by families of students studying abroad. As the search continues, relatives remain hopeful that Mandeep Reddy will be located safely and that authorities will soon provide an update on the investigation.

For now, the family continues to wait for answers as efforts to trace the missing student move forward.

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