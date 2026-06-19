Transfer Trimurtulu Review and Rating

Transfer Trimurtulu Review: Vadde Naveen's Comeback Attempt Undone by Outdated Storytelling

Rating: 1.5/5

Actor Vadde Naveen was once a familiar face among Telugu audiences, delivering several successful family entertainers and earning a loyal fan following. However, his inability to adapt to changing trends and choose suitable scripts eventually led to a series of failures, pushing him away from films for nearly a decade. Now, after a 10-year gap, Naveen returns as a hero with Transfer Trimurtulu, a film he has also produced. While the teaser and trailer failed to generate much buzz, a section of audiences hoped that the veteran actor would make a successful comeback. Does the film live up to those expectations? Let's find out.

Story

The story begins with Priyamma, a tribal woman who is brutally assaulted by a politically influential young man while he is intoxicated. Escaping from her attacker, she seeks refuge at a police station, where constable Srinivasulu (Devi Prasad) attempts to help her. However, a senior officer arrives and manipulates the situation, filing a false FIR that portrays Priyamma as someone trying to extort money from the politician.

Unable to stand up against his superiors, Srinivasulu tries to save the young woman but fails due to pressure from powerful political forces. Haunted by guilt and helplessness, he eventually dies. Meanwhile, Priyamma disappears after falling into a valley while fleeing.

Years later, Srinivasulu's son Trimurtulu (Vadde Naveen) becomes a police constable. Though only a constable by rank, his uncompromising honesty results in 55 transfers throughout his career. His wife Lakshmi (Raashi Singh) and daughter (Baby Ooha) stand firmly behind him despite the hardships.

During security duty at a political gathering, Trimurtulu inadvertently creates a problem for Home Minister Kamala (Shilpa Tulaskar) and her son Santosh Babu. Kamala's larger political ambitions suffer a setback, prompting her to transfer Trimurtulu to prevent him from becoming an obstacle in the future.

Ironically, his new posting is at the same police station where his father once served. While going through old records, Trimurtulu discovers an FIR written by his father, revealing that Santosh Babu was the man responsible for Priyamma's assault. What does Trimurtulu do next? What happened to Priyamma? Can he finally deliver justice and fulfill his father's unfinished mission? The answers form the rest of the story.

Performances

Vadde Naveen deserves appreciation for maintaining his screen presence even at 55. He still carries the charm and looks that once made him popular among family audiences. However, his age becomes evident during action sequences and dance numbers. While the choreography manages to conceal some limitations, the fight scenes expose his physical struggles. Even a few running sequences appear uncomfortable.

For the first time, Naveen has dubbed for himself throughout the film. Unfortunately, his voice does not quite suit the character and feels somewhat mismatched.

Raashi Singh fits comfortably into the role of Trimurtulu's supportive wife, though the character itself is largely confined to domestic scenes. Baby Ooha is adequate as the daughter. Shilpa Tulaskar looks authoritative as the powerful politician, but her performance lacks the required impact. The actor playing the main antagonist Santosh Babu fails to leave a lasting impression.

Devi Prasad is effective in his limited role, while Vadlamani Srinivasa Rao stands out as the opposition lawyer, delivering one of the film's more memorable performances. The rest of the cast performs adequately.

Analysis

On paper, Transfer Trimurtulu has a decent premise. A story centered on corruption, political influence, and a determined policeman could have made for a compelling comeback vehicle for Vadde Naveen. Unfortunately, director Kamal Teja struggles to translate the idea effectively onto the screen.

The narration feels outdated from the very beginning. Except for a political meeting sequence, the first half offers little to keep viewers engaged. Randomly inserted songs further disrupt the flow, and the core conflict isn't clearly established until the interval.

The second half is relatively better but still suffers from a sluggish screenplay. While it contains four or five reasonably effective scenes, the narrative never truly gains momentum. Kamal Teja shows some promise as a writer, but his execution as a director falls short.

The production values are respectable, and the makers have not compromised on the budget. The cinematography is serviceable. The biggest positive comes from the background score, which consistently attempts to inject energy into otherwise dull proceedings. At several points, the music creates the illusion that something significant is about to happen. The songs themselves are decent, but their placement within the narrative is poor.

Verdict

Transfer Trimurtulu is built on a story with genuine potential. However, the film is weighed down by old-fashioned storytelling, an uninspired screenplay, and unnecessary commercial elements that dilute the seriousness of the subject matter. Despite Vadde Naveen's sincere comeback effort and a few decent moments in the latter half, the film struggles to hold audience interest for most of its runtime.