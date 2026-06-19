June 20 Stock Market Holiday or not?

Investors looking to trade on June 20, 2026, should note that the Indian stock market will remain closed tomorrow. Since June 20 falls on a Saturday, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will not conduct regular trading activities.

The Indian stock market follows a five-day trading week, with exchanges remaining closed every Saturday and Sunday. As a result, there will be no trading in the equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, or securities lending and borrowing segments on June 20.

Market participants can resume trading when exchanges reopen on Monday, June 22, 2026, following the weekend break.

Investors are advised to plan their transactions accordingly and complete any urgent trading activities before the market closes on Friday. The weekend closure is part of the regular exchange schedule and is not linked to any special festival or government holiday.

Those looking for updates on upcoming stock market holidays can refer to the official NSE and BSE holiday calendars for 2026.

In summary, June 20, 2026, is a stock market holiday because it falls on a Saturday, and both NSE and BSE will remain closed throughout the day.

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