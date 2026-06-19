UAE Bans Social Media Accounts for Children Under 15

The United Arab Emirates has introduced strict new rules aimed at protecting children online. Under the latest government decision, children below the age of 15 will no longer be allowed to create or operate personal social media accounts.

The move makes the UAE the first Arab country to introduce such nationwide restrictions on social media use by young children. The new policy also prevents parents from giving permission to bypass the age limit.

According to the new rules, children under 15 will not be able to access key social media features such as posting content, commenting, sharing updates or joining large public groups and channels.

Teenagers aged 15 and 16 will still be allowed to use social media platforms, but their accounts will be subject to additional safety measures. These protections may include limited access to certain features, age-appropriate content filters, usage controls and stricter parental safety settings.

The decision is part of the UAE's broader efforts to improve child digital safety and follows the implementation of a new child protection law that came into effect earlier this year.

Governments around the world are increasingly concerned about the impact of social media on children. Issues such as cyberbullying, exposure to harmful content, privacy risks and excessive screen time have led many countries to reconsider how young users access online platforms.

Australia previously became the first country to enforce a nationwide social media ban for children under 16, while the United Kingdom has also announced plans to introduce similar restrictions for younger users.

Supporters of these measures argue that many social media platforms are designed to keep users engaged through endless scrolling, constant notifications and personalized content recommendations. Policymakers believe younger users need stronger protection from these features.

The UAE's latest decision reflects a growing global trend toward stricter regulation of children's online activity, with governments placing greater responsibility on technology companies to ensure safer digital environments for young people.

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