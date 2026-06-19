June 20 Bank Holiday or not in India?

Many bank customers are wondering whether banks will remain closed on June 20, 2026. The answer is no. Banks across most parts of India are expected to function normally on Saturday, June 20, as it is the third Saturday of the month.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays. Since June 20 falls on the third Saturday, it is considered a regular working day for banks.

Customers can visit bank branches for routine services such as cash deposits, withdrawals, account updates, loan-related work and other banking transactions during normal business hours.

There is currently no nationwide bank holiday scheduled for June 20. However, bank holidays in India can vary from state to state depending on local festivals, regional observances or special government notifications. Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch for any state-specific holiday announcements.

Even if a branch holiday is declared in a particular region, digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, NEFT, RTGS and ATM services will continue to remain available.

In short, June 20, 2026, is not a regular bank holiday in India. As it is the third Saturday of the month, most public and private sector banks are expected to remain open and operate as usual.

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