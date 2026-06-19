Telangana Government Schools Bandh on June 23: ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student-wing of the BJP, has called for a shutdown of government educational institutions across Telangana on June 23, alleging that the state's public education system is being systematically weakened.

The student organization criticized the government, claiming that it has effectively become a “brand ambassador” for private schools while neglecting government-run institutions. ABVP leaders alleged that the state government is pursuing a strategy to gradually phase out government schools.

As a mark of protest against the government's policies, the organization announced a bandh of government educational institutions on June 23.

ABVP also put forward several demands, including the provision of adequate infrastructure in government schools, the filling of vacant teacher posts, and the effective implementation of the Fee Regulation Act to control exorbitant fees charged by private educational institutions.

The organization urged the government to take immediate steps to strengthen the public education system and safeguard the interests of students studying in government schools.