August 8 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning to trade on Saturday, August 8, 2026, there is an important update for investors. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed tomorrow as it falls on a Saturday.

In India, the stock market follows a five-day trading week. Regular trading takes place from Monday to Friday, while Saturdays and Sundays are weekly holidays unless the exchanges announce a special trading session.

Since August 8, 2026, is a Saturday, there will be no trading in the equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), or other regular market segments. Trading will resume on Monday, August 10, 2026, as per the normal market schedule, as Augut 9 is a Sunday.

Investors can still use the holiday to review their portfolios, analyze stocks, and prepare their investment strategies for the upcoming trading week. Brokerage apps and online trading platforms will remain accessible for viewing portfolios and placing orders where applicable. Still, no trades will be executed during market hours because the exchanges are closed.

There is no special stock market holiday on August 8. The closure is simply due to the weekly weekend schedule observed by Indian stock exchanges.

Also read: August 8 Bank Holiday or Not?