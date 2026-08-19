August 25, 26 Bank Holidays for Onam, Milad-ul-Nabi!

Banks across different parts of India will observe additional holidays later this month due to regional festivals and important religious occasions. However, these holidays will not apply uniformly across the country, as bank closures depend on the state and city.

Customers planning to visit a bank branch should check the holiday schedule applicable to their location before making a trip. Digital banking services such as mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs are generally available even when branches are closed.

Bank Holidays On August 25

On August 25, bank branches in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada will remain closed. The holiday is being observed for occasions including Milad-un-Nabi, First Onam and Milad-i-Sherif, depending on the location.

Bank Holidays On August 26

A larger number of cities will observe a bank holiday on August 26. These include Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

The closures are linked to observances such as Id-E-Milad, Barawafat, Milad-un-Nabi and Thiruvonam.

Bank Holidays On August 28

Banks will also be closed on August 28 in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

The holiday is associated with different regional occasions, including Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti and Ayyankali Jayanti.

Since the Reserve Bank of India follows a region-specific holiday calendar, customers should remember that a bank holiday in one city does not necessarily mean branches will be closed nationwide. Checking the applicable local schedule before visiting a branch can help avoid inconvenience.

Also read: Hyderabad Schools to Observe Holiday for Milad-un-Nabi