Hyderabad Schools to Observe Holiday for Milad-un-Nabi

Schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad and several parts of Telangana will remain closed on August 26, 2026, on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, which marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

According to the Telangana government’s 2026 holiday calendar, Milad-un-Nabi has been listed as a general holiday. Therefore, schools and other educational institutions, along with government offices, will remain closed on the day.

Milad-un-Nabi is observed on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, the third month of the Islamic calendar. Hyderabad is also preparing for various religious and community programmes ahead of the festival.

The main Milad procession is scheduled to take place on August 26, with arrangements being made by the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee. Several religious gatherings and welfare activities are also planned across the city.

Apart from the Milad-un-Nabi holiday, schools in Telangana will have other holidays during August, including optional holidays for Varalakshmi Vratham and Sravana Purnima/Rakhi Purnima.

Students and parents in Hyderabad can therefore plan ahead as schools and educational institutions will observe the Milad-un-Nabi holiday on August 26.