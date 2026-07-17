Tamil Nadu School Holidays on July 28, August 3 for Aadi Thapasu Festival

Several districts in Tamil Nadu will observe special local holidays in the coming weeks as authorities prepare for important regional festivals. The district administrations of Tenkasi and Namakkal have announced holidays for educational institutions and government offices to allow people to participate in traditional celebrations.

Tenkasi Holiday on July 28

The Tenkasi district administration has declared Tuesday, July 28, 2026, as a local holiday for government offices, schools, and colleges in connection with the Aadi Thapasu Festival at the famous Sankarankovil Sri Sankaranarayanaswamy Temple.

Aadi Thapasu is one of the most significant religious festivals in the region, attracting thousands of devotees every year. The festival commemorates the penance performed by Goddess Gomathi Ambal, who is believed to have witnessed the divine form of Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu united as Sankaranarayanan.

With large crowds expected to attend the celebrations, the district administration decided to declare a local holiday to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

Officials have clarified that government examinations scheduled on the same day will be held as planned. Students appearing for exams, teachers, and staff involved in examination duties will not be covered by the holiday.

Banks will also remain open because the holiday has not been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881. However, treasury offices will function with limited staff to handle essential government work.

To make up for the holiday, Saturday, August 1, 2026, has been declared a working day in Tenkasi district.

Namakkal Declares Holiday on August 3

The Namakkal district administration has also announced a local holiday on Monday, August 3, 2026, for schools, colleges, and government offices to mark the Valvil Orivizha celebrations.

The festival is held every year in memory of King Ori, one of the celebrated seven Vallal kings of Tamil history, who is remembered for his courage, generosity, and contributions to society.

As compensation for the holiday, government offices and educational institutions in the district will remain open on Saturday, August 8, 2026.

Aadi Perukku Celebrations

August 3 also marks Aadi Perukku, an important festival celebrated across Tamil Nadu on the 18th day of the Tamil month of Aadi.

The festival is dedicated to rivers, water bodies, and the arrival of the monsoon season. Families gather near rivers and lakes to offer prayers and traditional dishes, seeking prosperity, good harvests, and the well-being of their families.

Meanwhile, the monsoon season also brings thousands of visitors to Courtallam Waterfalls in the Tenkasi region. Along with the scenic waterfalls, seasonal cultural events under the Saral Vizha celebrations continue to attract tourists from different parts of the state.

The district administrations have advised residents to stay updated with official announcements regarding holiday schedules and working days.

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