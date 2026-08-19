Toxic Ticket Price Hike In AP: Is It Really Happening?

Yash’s Toxic is among the most awaited films for fans following the success of the KGF franchise. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 26, and the latest reports about ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh have sparked considerable discussion among moviegoers.

According to a recent report, the makers of Toxic may approach the Andhra Pradesh government seeking permission for higher ticket prices. The reported proposal includes a flat ticket rate of ₹500 for special shows scheduled at 6 AM. Regular screenings could also see an increase of around ₹50 to ₹100 if the proposal is approved.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the Toxic team or the Andhra Pradesh government regarding the reported pricing plan. This has led to speculation among audiences about whether the proposal is actually being considered or whether the reports are part of a promotional strategy ahead of the film’s release.

Some industry observers and movie enthusiasts believe that the buzz surrounding Toxic in the Telugu states is currently moderate rather than overwhelming. From this perspective, reports about a steep ticket hike could help generate additional attention and create more conversation around the film before its theatrical arrival.

At the same time, another section of the audience feels that an aggressive price increase could prove counterproductive. They argue that viewers may hesitate to spend ₹500 on a dubbed movie, particularly when regular ticket prices already allow audiences to watch films at more accessible rates.

The film’s certification has also become part of the discussion. Toxic has reportedly received an A certificate from the Censor Board because of its violent sequences and mature themes. Since the movie is restricted to adult audiences, some moviegoers believe authorities should carefully consider any proposal for unusually high ticket prices.

For now, the reported ticket price hike in Andhra Pradesh remains unofficial. Whether the makers will actually seek the proposed rates and whether the state government will approve them should become clearer ahead of the film’s release.

With Toxic only days away from reaching theatres, the ticket pricing issue could become another major talking point surrounding Yash’s much-anticipated movie.

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