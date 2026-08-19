Yash’s Toxic US Advance Sales Take a Slow Start: What’s Happening?

Yash’s much-awaited pan-India film Toxic is creating strong expectations ahead of its theatrical release. However, the film’s early advance bookings in the US have started on a slower note than expected.

According to the latest report, Toxic has earned around $121,000 from nearly 5,550 tickets in US advance sales. With the film carrying huge expectations following Yash’s success with the KGF franchise, the initial numbers have attracted attention among trade circles.

The slower pace of bookings has also sparked discussions about Yash’s box-office pull in the international market beyond the KGF brand. While some observers feel the numbers are below expectations, it is still too early to judge the film’s overall performance based on advance sales alone.

There is still time for the bookings to pick up as the release approaches. Advance ticket sales often gain momentum closer to the premiere, especially for a major pan-India release.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash in the lead role and is expected to present him in a completely different avatar. The film has generated considerable buzz through its promotional content and is among the most anticipated Indian releases.

With the theatrical release approaching, all eyes are now on whether Toxic can accelerate its US advance sales and deliver the strong opening expected from a film starring Yash.