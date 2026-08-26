Toxic Twitter Review: Yash Film Gets Mixed Reactions

Aug 26, 2026, 08:22 IST
- Sakshi Post

Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally released in theatres today, August 26, 2026. The film has created huge excitement among fans, especially after Yash’s success with the KGF franchise.

Soon after the first shows, fans started sharing their opinions on social media. Many viewers praised Yash’s performance, action scenes and stylish visuals. His screen presence has emerged as one of the major highlights of the film.

However, the response is not completely positive. Some viewers have expressed disappointment with the story and screenplay, while others feel that the film has similarities to Yash’s KGF style.

Overall, the early social media response to Toxic is mixed. While Yash and the action sequences are receiving appreciation, the screenplay has divided audiences.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.


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Yash
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Toxic Review
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