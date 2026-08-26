Toxic Twitter Review: Yash Film Gets Mixed Reactions

Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups has finally released in theatres today, August 26, 2026. The film has created huge excitement among fans, especially after Yash’s success with the KGF franchise.

Soon after the first shows, fans started sharing their opinions on social media. Many viewers praised Yash’s performance, action scenes and stylish visuals. His screen presence has emerged as one of the major highlights of the film.

However, the response is not completely positive. Some viewers have expressed disappointment with the story and screenplay, while others feel that the film has similarities to Yash’s KGF style.

Overall, the early social media response to Toxic is mixed. While Yash and the action sequences are receiving appreciation, the screenplay has divided audiences.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

#Toxic A Fairy Tale That Turns Into a Complete Nightmare for Everyone! A technically sound film buried under chaotic writing and exhausting execution. There are barely any proper character introductions, the narrative has no clear flow, and the screenplay gets confusing enough… — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) August 26, 2026

#ToxicReview In the recent past, we’ve seen so many talented filmmakers tell stories around toxic, problematic protagonists…and audiences have happily turned up for them. After watching #Toxic, I genuinely felt the director had a much bigger ambition: Make a film so… — Thyview (@Thyview) August 26, 2026

#Toxic Review: Three Hours of Toxic Torture! BINGED RATING: 1.5/5 By the time #TOXIC ends, if you manage to sit through the entire three-hour runtime, you will not only feel bad for #Yash but also question why you gave this film three hours of your life. It also makes you… — BINGED (@Binged_) August 26, 2026

#ToxicReview ♦️TOXIC - Short Review♦️ (⭐️⭐️⭐️✨3.5 Out Of 5 Stars) A CERTIFIED Pan-India SUPERSTAR🍿 ✨1st Half: Decent, Character Built-up. Highlights Are Good Act By Cast & Stunning Visuals. ✨2nd Half: POWERFUL. A Solid & Massy Avatar By YASH🪓. Action Galore, Mass. 3rd… pic.twitter.com/rkz4QgnAwp — Bollywood Legacy Channel (@LegacyChannel_) August 26, 2026

#ToxicReview : First Half - #Yash Entry 🔥🔥🔥👌

- Few Fight Episode 🔥🔥

- Cinematography & Set up is Good 👍

- #KiaraAdvani, & #Nayanthara Acting is Good.

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- Not Impressed with first half lag max & one adult scene then fight this follows whole First half

- Emotional… https://t.co/yavgjXshzw pic.twitter.com/lgOHNOZCIk — Australian Telugu Films (@AuTelugu_Films) August 26, 2026

First Half : Story Building😍 Slow And Twisted Narration 🤯

Links for 2nd Half Second Half : Mass with Yash Double Action Fight

Yash vs Yash 🐉

Tabhahi Song 🔥💥 Verdict : TOXIC BUSTER 🧨💣🤯#Toxic #Yash #ToxicReview — R E D D Y (@Reddy_Talk) August 26, 2026