Eshwar Sai In Controversy After Viral Video

Telangana folk artist Eshwar Sai has reportedly landed in controversy after a video showing him with another female folk artist surfaced on social media. The video has quickly gained attention online and sparked discussion among viewers.

According to reports, the incident took place late Tuesday night at Reddy Bhavan in Vemulawada. In the video circulating online, a woman is seen sitting on a bed, while Eshwar Sai emerges from a bathroom. An argument subsequently appears to take place between people present at the location.

Eshwar Sai’s wife has reportedly objected strongly to the incident and alleged that her husband had a relationship with the woman seen in the video. She is also said to have approached the police regarding the matter.

However, there is currently no clear information on whether a formal police case has been registered. The allegations remain claims made in connection with the incident, and further details are awaited.

Eshwar Sai’s Growing Popularity

Eshwar Sai has recently gained considerable attention through Telangana folk music. His song ‘Basinga Balalu’, featuring Vaishnavi Sony, became popular on social media shortly after its release and reportedly accumulated significant views.

The song also found popularity at weddings and DJ events, helping Eshwar Sai reach a wider audience.

He has previously collaborated with folk artist Madhuri Rathod on several songs. The duo has appeared together in tracks including ‘Rathiri Rathiri Rathirilo’ and ‘Pramila’.

For now, the viral video and the allegations surrounding it continue to generate discussion online, while further clarity from the concerned individuals or authorities is awaited.