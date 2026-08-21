Veteran Actress Sowcar Janaki Dies at 94

Veteran South Indian actress Sowcar Janaki, who remained a respected figure in Indian cinema for more than seven decades, passed away at the age of 94 on Friday while undergoing treatment at Kauvery Hospital following health complications.

Her death marks the end of an extraordinary acting career that spanned Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam cinema. From leading roles during the early years of her career to memorable character parts in later decades, Janaki became known for her versatility and powerful screen presence.

The actress appeared in more than 400 films during her long journey and worked with several of the biggest stars and filmmakers in South Indian cinema. Her demise has left the film fraternity and generations of movie lovers mourning the loss of an iconic performer.

Born in Rajahmundry

Sowcar Janaki was born on December 12, 1931, in Rajahmundry in the erstwhile East Godavari district. Her birth name was Sankaramanchi Janaki.

Her interest in the performing arts developed at a young age. Before entering films, she began her artistic journey through radio plays. Her experience in radio eventually opened the door to cinema, where she gradually established herself as a leading actress.

Sowcar Changed Her Life

Janaki made her film debut with director L. V. Prasad's Sowcar in 1950. Her performance in the film became closely associated with her identity, and audiences soon began referring to her as Sowcar Janaki.

Following the success of her debut, she went on to work across several South Indian film industries. Her ability to portray different types of characters helped her build a career that remained relevant across multiple generations.

Worked With NTR, ANR and MGR

During her illustrious career, Sowcar Janaki shared the screen with some of the most celebrated stars of Indian cinema.

In Telugu films, she acted alongside legendary actors including N. T. Rama Rao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Her Tamil film career saw her work with stars such as M. G. Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan.

Some of the films that became notable milestones in her career include Rojulu Marayi, Kanyasulkam, Jayam Manade, Panduranga Mahatyam, Doctor Chakravarthy, Akkachellellu, Badipanthulu and Samsaram Oka Chadarangam.

Her filmography eventually expanded to more than 400 movies, making her one of the most enduring performers in South Indian cinema.

Honoured for Her Contribution to Cinema

Sowcar Janaki's contribution to the arts was recognised with several prestigious honours over the years.

She received the Kalaimamani award from the Tamil Nadu government and Nandi Awards from the Andhra Pradesh government. She was also honoured with several awards recognising her contribution to Indian cinema and her long acting career.

In 2022, the Government of India conferred the Padma Shri on Sowcar Janaki in recognition of her contribution to the field of arts.

A Legacy That Will Live On

From her debut in the early 1950s to her memorable character roles in later years, Sowcar Janaki remained a distinctive presence on screen. Her ability to adapt to changing cinematic trends while maintaining her individuality made her career exceptional.

With her passing, South Indian cinema has lost one of its veteran performers. However, her extensive body of work and the characters she brought to life will continue to remain part of the region's rich cinematic legacy.