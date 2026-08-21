Baby Nakshatra Talks About Her Irumudi Telugu Debut

Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar's latest film Irumudi has arrived in theatres, with Baby Nakshatra playing a key role in the Shiva Nirvana directorial. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the film released on August 21, 2026.

Ahead of the film's release, Baby Nakshatra spoke to the media about her experience of entering the Telugu film industry and working alongside some of the biggest names in South Indian cinema.

Baby Nakshatra Makes Her Telugu Debut

Nakshatra revealed that she hails from Kerala and is currently studying in Class 7. Although Irumudi marks her entry into Telugu cinema, she already has experience working across multiple South Indian film industries.

The young actress has appeared in six films so far in Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. With Irumudi, she has now added Telugu cinema to her acting journey.

Plays Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar's Daughter

In Irumudi, Nakshatra portrays Manikanta, the daughter of Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar's characters.

The role is said to be an important part of the film's emotional track, giving the young performer an opportunity to share screen space with Ravi Teja.

How Shiva Nirvana Discovered Nakshatra

Nakshatra explained that director Shiva Nirvana noticed her through her Instagram reels. Impressed by her performance, the filmmaker eventually selected her for the project.

The director also encouraged her to dub her own lines for the Telugu version of the movie. With Shiva Nirvana's support, Nakshatra said she was able to lend her own voice to the character.

Young Actor With Experience Across Industries

Despite being only a school student, Nakshatra has already worked with several established stars. She has shared the screen with actors including Shiva Rajkumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ravi Teja.

Speaking about her journey, she expressed gratitude towards her mother for consistently supporting her acting career.

Nakshatra also thanked the media and everyone who has encouraged her as she begins her journey in Telugu cinema.

Irumudi Brings a New Opportunity

With Irumudi, Baby Nakshatra gets an opportunity to reach Telugu audiences through a prominent role. Her association with Shiva Nirvana and her experience working in multiple South Indian languages have made her Telugu debut one of the interesting aspects of the film.

As the movie reaches theatres, audiences will get to see how the young performer handles her role alongside Ravi Teja and Priya Bhavani Shankar