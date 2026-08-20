Irumudi Box Office: Can Ravi Teja Break Krack Opening Record?

Ravi Teja is set to return to the big screen with Irumudi, which is arriving in theatres on August 21, 2026. The film, helmed by Shiva Nirvana, has attracted attention ahead of its release because of its family-oriented story and emotional elements.

The pre-release interest has created expectations for a strong start at the ticket counters. Ravi Teja’s fans are particularly hopeful that the movie will give the actor a much-needed box office success. His current best opening belongs to Krack, which earned around ₹12.5 crore on its release day.

Irumudi now has the opportunity to challenge that number. Advance ticket sales are said to be showing encouraging signs, including in the overseas market. Reports suggest that North American bookings have crossed the $250,000 mark, indicating solid interest among the Telugu audience abroad.

The actual result, however, will become clearer only after the movie reaches audiences. Positive reviews and strong word of mouth could help Irumudi gain momentum after the morning shows. The father-daughter emotional angle is expected to be one of the major attractions for family audiences.

Shiva Nirvana is known for creating stories with strong emotional appeal, which could benefit the film. The makers have also avoided revealing important plot details, keeping some suspense around the movie.

Priya Bhavani Shankar plays the female lead, while GV Prakash Kumar has handled the musical score. With advance bookings showing promise, the focus is now on the opening-day numbers. If the audience response is strong, Irumudi could potentially overtake Krack and deliver Ravi Teja’s biggest-ever opening.