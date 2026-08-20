Tollywood Stars And Their Favourite Gods

When audiences think of film stars, glamour, fashion and larger-than-life performances usually come to mind. Away from the cameras, however, several Tollywood celebrities are known to maintain a strong connection with spirituality and religious traditions.

From visiting famous temples and performing special prayers to observing spiritual practices during important occasions, many stars have openly displayed their faith. Here is a look at some popular Telugu film personalities and their spiritual interests.

Chiranjeevi – Devotion To Lord Hanuman

Megastar Chiranjeevi has often spoken about his spiritual beliefs and his admiration for Lord Hanuman. The actor is known for his faith in Anjaneya Swamy and has expressed his desire to remain blessed by the deity.

His devotion to Lord Hanuman has become one of the better-known aspects of his spiritual life.

Ram Charan – Ayyappa Devotee

Ram Charan is frequently associated with his devotion to Lord Ayyappa. During the Ayyappa season, the actor has been seen following the traditional Mala Deeksha.

The practice involves observing several restrictions and maintaining a disciplined spiritual routine. Despite becoming one of Indian cinema’s biggest pan-India stars, Charan has continued to follow these traditions.

Jr NTR – Strong Family Connection With Faith

Jr NTR also comes from a family with a strong spiritual background. The actor has visited several temples over the years and has participated in religious practices with his family.

He has previously visited prominent temples in Karnataka, including the Mookambika Temple, Udupi Sri Krishna Temple and Keshavanatheshwara Temple, along with his mother. His spiritual practices also reportedly continue at home.

Mahesh Babu – Faith In Lord Venkateswara

Superstar Mahesh Babu has visited Tirumala several times with his family. Seeking divine blessings during important milestones has reportedly become a tradition for the actor and his family.

Apart from his devotion to Lord Venkateswara, Mahesh Babu is also known to have a fondness for Lord Rama.

Allu Arjun – Family And Spiritual Traditions

Allu Arjun has also been seen visiting temples and participating in special religious rituals with his family.

While the actor is widely recognised for his distinctive style and screen presence, his visits to temples and participation in traditional ceremonies reflect another side of his personal life.

Prabhas – Devotion To Shiva And Rama

Pan-India star Prabhas has often been associated with devotion towards Lord Shiva and Lord Rama. His connection with spirituality has also been visible through some of his film choices.

While working on mythological and spiritual projects such as Baahubali and Adipurush, the actor has reportedly followed certain personal disciplines and spiritual practices.

His portrayal of Lord Rama in Adipurush was particularly significant for the actor.

Nayanthara – Tirumala And Goddess Worship

South Indian star Nayanthara has visited several prominent temples and is known for her spiritual interests. She has been spotted seeking the blessings of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala and visiting temples dedicated to Goddess Rajarajeshwari.

On some occasions, she has reportedly visited Tirumala without the usual public attention associated with celebrity temple visits. Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan have also visited several important temples together.

Samantha – Spirituality, Yoga And Meditation

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has frequently spoken about the importance of yoga, meditation and maintaining a connection with nature.

Through social media, she has shared glimpses of practices related to wellness, meditation and a more mindful lifestyle. For Samantha, spirituality appears to extend beyond temple visits and includes personal wellbeing and inner balance.

Anushka Shetty – Interest In Shiva And Shakti

Actress Anushka Shetty is known for maintaining a relatively private lifestyle away from the spotlight. She is often associated with devotion towards Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti.

Reports have previously linked her with visits to important spiritual destinations, including Jyotirlingas and Shakti Peethas. She has also been reported to spend time in spiritual surroundings during periods away from films.

Janhvi Kapoor – Regular Visits To Tirumala

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who has also established herself in Telugu cinema, has frequently visited Tirumala.

She has been seen seeking Lord Venkateswara’s blessings on several occasions, including visits ahead of important film releases. Her temple visits have often attracted attention among fans and on social media.

Other Celebrities Who Follow Spiritual Practices

The list does not end with these stars. Several other actors and actresses from the South Indian film industry also visit temples and participate in religious traditions.

Actress Meenakshi Chaudhary, among other young celebrities, has been seen visiting prominent spiritual destinations.

Veteran actor Murali Mohan is also known for his devotion to Lord Ayyappa. He has observed Ayyappa Deeksha and undertaken pilgrimages to Sabarimala while following the traditional practices associated with the journey.

For these celebrities, spirituality offers a personal space away from the glamour and demands of the film industry, highlighting a lesser-known side of their lives beyond the screen.