Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: GHMC Prepares For Hyderabad Immersion

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started preparations for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Hyderabad. The civic body is planning extensive arrangemencts to ensure that the 10-day festival and the final idol immersion take place smoothly and safely.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 14, while the main idol immersion is scheduled for September 25.

GHMC Reviews Festival Preparations

GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan recently conducted a meeting with officials from various departments to review the arrangements for the festival.

This will be the first major Ganesh Chaturthi event being managed by the GHMC after the restructuring of the erstwhile civic body and the inclusion of newly organised circles, zones and merged areas.

Officials discussed the major procession routes and identified the infrastructure and public-safety requirements that need to be completed before the celebrations begin.

Special Focus On Immersion Arrangements

The GHMC plans to work closely with Ganesh festival committees, Hyderabad Police and other government agencies to prepare a coordinated action plan.

The arrangements will cover several key areas, including:

Road repairs

Barricades along procession routes

Crane deployment

Electricity supply

Drinking water arrangements

Sanitation

Emergency response

Traffic and crowd management

A dedicated coordination system will also be established so that complaints and problems can be addressed quickly during the celebrations.

Control Rooms To Monitor Immersion

Special control rooms will be established to oversee the idol immersion process. One will operate at Tank Bund, while another facility will support real-time communication, monitoring and emergency coordination.

The civic body plans to maintain close coordination between different departments throughout the immersion period.

Cranes, Boats And Swimmers To Be Deployed

The GHMC is preparing a large emergency-response network for the immersion day.

The deployment plan includes cranes, boats, trained swimmers, lifesaving equipment, ambulances and paramedical teams. These resources are intended to help authorities respond quickly to emergencies at immersion points.

Sanitation personnel will also work around the clock, while fogging teams will be deployed at necessary locations to maintain hygiene during the festival.

Road Repairs To Be Completed Before Festival

The condition of roads along major Ganesh procession routes is another priority for the civic body.

According to the GHMC plan, repair and restoration work on these routes should be completed by September 13, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

With thousands of devotees expected to participate in processions and immersion activities, the civic body is focusing on road conditions, public safety, sanitation and emergency services to minimise inconvenience during the festival.

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