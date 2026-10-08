Hyderabad to Welcome University of Colorado Denver Campus

Hyderabad is set to get a major boost to its higher education sector with the University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) planning to establish a degree-granting campus in the city. The university has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the proposed campus.

The Hyderabad campus will become the first campus in India by a public American university and the first foreign university campus in Telangana. CU Denver is currently working through the required approvals and regulatory process.

The university is planning to welcome its first batch of students in August 2027, subject to completion of the necessary approvals.

Initially, the Hyderabad campus is expected to offer programmes in areas such as business, computing, engineering and analytics. The courses will focus on practical learning, industry needs and career readiness.

The development is part of Telangana’s efforts to position Hyderabad as a global education hub. The state government has been engaging with international universities to bring more global institutions and education programmes to Telangana.

The arrival of CU Denver is expected to further strengthen Hyderabad’s growing education ecosystem and provide students with access to international academic opportunities closer to home.