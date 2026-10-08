Mandaadi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

Tamil actor Soori’s latest film Mandaadi has made its OTT debut after a successful theatrical run. The sports action drama is now streaming on Netflix from October 8, 2026.

Mandaadi crossed ₹150 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and became one of the biggest hits in Soori’s career as a lead actor. The film was released in theatres on September 10 and received a positive response from audiences.

The film is available on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, allowing audiences across different regions to watch it in their preferred language.

Soori plays the lead role, while Telugu actor Suhas appears in an important role with grey shades. Mahima Nambiar and Sathyaraj are also part of the cast.

Directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, Mandaadi revolves around boat racing and the rivalry surrounding the sport. Elred Kumar produced the film under the RS Infotainment banner, while GV Prakash Kumar composed the music.

With its successful theatrical journey behind it, Mandaadi is now expected to reach an even wider audience through Netflix.