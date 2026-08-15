PM Modi Becomes Second PM to Deliver 13th Consecutive Independence Day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort on Saturday, August 15, marking India’s 80th Independence Day. The address was his 13th consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic venue since becoming Prime Minister in 2014.

With this, Modi became only the second Prime Minister in India’s history to deliver 13 consecutive Independence Day addresses from the Red Fort. The record was previously held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru. Nehru holds the record for the longest streak, with 17 consecutive Independence Day speeches from 1947 to 1963.

The celebrations began with the Prime Minister hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort, followed by the traditional 21-gun salute. The ceremony was attended by political leaders, dignitaries, armed forces personnel and special guests.

During his address, Modi paid tribute to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence and highlighted the country’s development journey. He also spoke about the vision of building a developed India by 2047, when the nation will mark 100 years of independence.

This year’s celebrations also carried special significance as India marked 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram. The song received prominent attention during the Red Fort celebrations, adding to the patriotic atmosphere of the occasion.

Modi’s 13th consecutive address marks another milestone in his tenure and continues his annual tradition of speaking to the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day.