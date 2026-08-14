August 15 Bank and Stock Market Holiday due to Independence Day!

August 15, 2026, is a bank holiday across India due to Independence Day. The national holiday falls on Saturday this year, and bank branches will remain closed across the country.

People who need to visit a bank branch for deposits, withdrawals, paperwork or other services should plan their work accordingly. However, customers can continue to use digital banking facilities such as UPI, mobile banking and internet banking, which generally remain available on bank holidays.

Why Are Banks Closed on August 15?

India celebrates Independence Day every year on August 15. It is a national holiday observed across the country.

As a result, banks will not operate their physical branches on August 15, 2026. Customers may have to wait until the next working day for services that require a visit to the branch.

ATMs are also expected to remain operational, although cash availability can depend on the location and machine.

August 15 Stock Market Holiday 2026

The Indian stock market will also remain closed on August 15, 2026, because of Independence Day.

There will be no regular trading session on the NSE and BSE on Saturday. Equity investors will therefore not be able to carry out regular stock market transactions during the holiday.

Trading will resume on the next scheduled market working day.

Can You Use UPI and Online Banking?

Yes, most digital banking services generally continue to work even when bank branches are closed.

Customers can use UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs for many routine transactions. However, services that require physical branch assistance may not be available until the banks reopen.

August 15 Bank and Stock Market Holiday: Key Details

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Occasion: Independence Day

Bank branches: Closed across India

NSE: Closed

BSE: Closed

Regular stock trading: Not available

UPI: Generally available

Online banking: Generally available

ATMs: Generally available

Therefore, August 15, 2026, will be a bank holiday as well as a stock market holiday in India. Customers and investors should plan their banking and trading activities around the holiday.

Also read: Independence Day 2026: Top Patriotic Movies You Should Watch