Baa Baa Black Sheep First Song Aaja Meri Jaani Released

The makers of Baa Baa Black Sheep have unveiled the film’s first song, Aaja Meri Jaani, marking the beginning of its musical promotions. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad launched the song and wished the team success ahead of its theatrical release.

Directed by Guni Manchikanti, Baa Baa Black Sheep is positioned as a new-age crime comedy that blends humour, unusual characters and unexpected situations. The film is produced by Venu Donepudi and presented by Donepudi Chakrapani under the Chitralayam Studios banner.

Aaja Meri Jaani is an energetic party track featuring Akshay Lagusani and Vishnu Oi. The song combines vibrant visuals with a youthful composition and peppy beats. Electronic Kili and Arcado have composed the music, while Kittu Vissapragada has written the lyrics. Benny Dayal has lent his vocals to the track.

The film has also attracted attention for being the first South Indian movie to be shot entirely in Meghalaya. The team filmed across several locations in the state, including the scenic surroundings of Cherrapunji, bringing Meghalaya’s landscapes into the visual world of the film.

The teaser, released earlier, introduced audiences to the film’s eccentric characters and quirky narrative setup. Its fast-paced presentation, comic situations and unexpected twists generated curiosity around the project.

The film stars Tinnu Anand, Upendra Limaye, George Maryan, Akshay Lagusani, Vishnu Oi, Karthikeya, Vismayasri, Malvi Malhotra, Kasyap and Raja Ravindra, among others.

Baa Baa Black Sheep is slated for a grand theatrical release on October 9, coinciding with the Dussehra festive season. With the release date locked and the first song now out, the makers are expected to intensify the promotional campaign in the coming weeks.