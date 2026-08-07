Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 7, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Aug 07, 2026, 11:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices remained firm across India on Friday, August 7, 2026, supported by strong global bullion trends. Silver prices also held steady in major cities. Buyers planning to purchase jewellery should note that final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and local jeweller rates.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.49 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.37 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.40 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - August 7, 2026:

Chennai

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Mumbai

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Delhi

  • 24K – ₹1,50,980
  • 22K – ₹1,38,400

Kolkata

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Hyderabad

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Bengaluru

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Vijayawada

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Visakhapatnam

  • 24K – ₹1,49,730
  • 22K – ₹1,37,250

Silver Prices Today - August 7, 2026:

  • Chennai – ₹2,50,000
  • Mumbai – ₹2,40,000
  • Delhi – ₹2,40,000
  • Kolkata – ₹2,40,000
  • Hyderabad – ₹2,50,000
  • Bengaluru – ₹2,40,000
  • Vijayawada – ₹2,40,000
  • Visakhapatnam – ₹2,40,000

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