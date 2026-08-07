Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 7, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices remained firm across India on Friday, August 7, 2026, supported by strong global bullion trends. Silver prices also held steady in major cities. Buyers planning to purchase jewellery should note that final prices may vary depending on GST, making charges, and local jeweller rates.

According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.49 lakh per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold is around ₹1.37 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.40 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - August 7, 2026:

Chennai

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Delhi

24K – ₹1,50,980

22K – ₹1,38,400

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Vijayawada

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Visakhapatnam

24K – ₹1,49,730

22K – ₹1,37,250

Silver Prices Today - August 7, 2026: