Trivikram’s Hanuman Ansh Telugu Release Faces Setback

The Telugu release plans for the blockbuster film Hanuman Ansh have reportedly hit an unexpected roadblock. Director Trivikram Srinivas was earlier announced as the presenter of the movie’s Telugu version.

The arrangement was reportedly based on a distribution deal, under which Trivikram would receive a share of the Telugu theatrical collections for associating his name with the film. Mythri Film Distribution was also expected to handle the Telugu release.

The makers had planned to bring the Telugu version to theatres on September 18. Preparations were also underway for the film’s promotional campaign, with a venue announced for the teaser launch.

However, the plans were reportedly called off at the last minute. Both the release and the teaser launch were cancelled, leaving fans and industry circles surprised.

At present, the reasons behind the sudden cancellation have not been clearly revealed. An official update regarding the film’s Telugu release plans is awaited.