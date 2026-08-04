Uyir OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Crime Thriller

Malayalam crime thriller Uyir has officially made its Telugu OTT debut. The film is now streaming on JioHotstar from August 4, giving Telugu audiences a chance to watch the suspense-packed thriller in their preferred language.

Directed by M. Padmakumar, Uyir follows the story of a probationary police officer who investigates the mysterious death of an unidentified woman. As the investigation moves forward, hidden secrets and unexpected twists make the case even more challenging.

The film stars Roshan Mathew in the lead role and has received praise for its gripping storyline, realistic performances, and engaging suspense. Along with Telugu, Uyir is also available in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada, allowing viewers across India to enjoy the film.

Fans of crime thrillers looking for a suspense-filled watch can now stream Uyir on JioHotstar. With its intriguing plot and strong performances, the film is expected to attract a wider audience through its OTT release.