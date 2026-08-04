Screens Are Stealing Our Sight

In today's digital world, where children spend hours on smartphones and adults are glued to laptops from morning to night, eye specialists are witnessing a dramatic rise in vision-related disorders. Conditions that were once associated with old age are now appearing much earlier, while childhood myopia is increasing at an alarming pace.

According to Dr. Sree Lakshmi Nimmagadda, Managing Director and Senior Ophthalmologist at Win Vision Hospitals, the biggest challenge isn't simply treating eye diseases—it's preventing them before permanent damage occurs.

The Digital Lifestyle Is Changing Our Eyes

Technology has undoubtedly made life easier, but it has also transformed the way our eyes function.

Children today spend more time looking at screens than playing outdoors. Adults often stare at computers for eight to ten hours every day. Unlike reading a book, where the eyes naturally shift focus, digital screens keep the eyes fixed at one distance for prolonged periods.

This continuous strain causes eye muscle fatigue, dryness, headaches, blurred vision, and reduced blinking.

The problem has become so widespread that ophthalmologists now describe childhood myopia as a "Myopia Epidemic."

Why More Children Are Wearing Glasses Than Ever Before

Nearsightedness is no longer just a hereditary condition.

While genetics certainly plays a role, lifestyle has become an equally important factor.

Children who spend very little time outdoors and excessive time using digital devices are at much higher risk of developing myopia.

Parents should never ignore warning signs such as:

Sitting very close to the television

Holding books too close

Frequent eye rubbing

Difficulty reading the classroom board

Eyes drifting inward or outward

Complaints of blurred vision

Eye specialists recommend that children undergo their first eye screening as early as one to two years of age if there is a family history of eye disease or any suspicion of visual problems.

The Biggest Myth About Spectacles

Many parents still believe spectacles weaken children's eyesight.

Doctors say this is completely false.

Glasses do not increase eye power.

Neither do they permanently stop it from progressing.

They simply provide clear vision, allowing the brain to receive proper visual information during the years when eyesight is still developing.

Without clear vision, a child's learning, confidence, and overall development may suffer.

New Treatments That Slow Down Myopia

Eye care has advanced significantly over the last few years.

Instead of merely prescribing spectacles, ophthalmologists can now slow the progression of myopia using modern treatment options such as:

Low-dose prescription eye drops

DIMS (Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments) spectacle lenses

Specialised contact lenses for selected patients

Studies suggest that combining specially prescribed eye drops with DIMS lenses can significantly reduce the progression of myopia in children.

LASIK Is About Freedom—Not Vanity

Many people think LASIK surgery is purely cosmetic.

Experts disagree.

LASIK is designed to free suitable candidates from the inconvenience of spectacles and contact lenses, improving everyday quality of life.

However, doctors recommend surgery only after eye power has stabilised, usually around 20 to 21 years of age.

A detailed eye examination remains essential before determining whether someone is an ideal candidate.

The 20-20-20 Rule Every Screen User Should Follow

Digital eye strain has become one of the most common complaints among office workers.

The easiest way to protect your eyes is surprisingly simple.

Every 20 minutes:

Look at something 20 feet away

For at least 20 seconds

Blink consciously several times

This relaxes the eye muscles and prevents dryness caused by prolonged screen use.

Cataracts: Still India's Leading Cause of Reversible Blindness

Almost everyone develops cataracts as they age.

Fortunately, cataract surgery has changed dramatically over the past two decades.

Modern cataract procedures involve:

Tiny keyhole incisions

No stitches in most cases

Faster recovery

Improved visual outcomes

Premium intraocular lenses that may reduce dependence on spectacles

Many patients now return home the same day and resume normal activities much sooner than before.

Diabetes Doesn't Just Damage the Heart—It Damages the Eyes Too

Diabetes silently damages the tiny blood vessels of the retina.

Unfortunately, diabetic retinopathy often produces no symptoms until vision has already begun deteriorating.

By then, irreversible damage may have occurred.

Experts recommend that every person with diabetes or hypertension undergo a comprehensive dilated retinal examination at least once every year.

Early diagnosis allows timely treatment and can prevent permanent vision loss.

Glaucoma: The Silent Thief of Sight

Glaucoma earns its frightening nickname because patients usually notice no symptoms until significant vision has already been lost.

The disease slowly damages the optic nerve, gradually narrowing peripheral vision.

Since lost optic nerve tissue cannot be restored, early detection is the only effective defence.

Anyone above 40 years of age—especially those with a family history of glaucoma—should undergo regular eye screening.

Squint and Lazy Eye Need Early Treatment

Crossed eyes are far more than a cosmetic concern.

Untreated squint can interfere with binocular vision, depth perception, and even a child's confidence.

Not every child requires surgery.

Many improve with spectacles, while others benefit from patch therapy or carefully planned surgical correction.

The earlier treatment begins, the better the long-term visual outcome.

Artificial Intelligence Is Entering Eye Care

Artificial Intelligence is beginning to transform ophthalmology.

Modern AI systems can analyse retinal images and identify early signs of diseases such as glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

Although these technologies remain expensive, specialists believe AI will become an invaluable tool that supports early diagnosis and improves patient care.

A Red Eye Isn't Always Just an Infection

Many people self-medicate when their eyes become red.

Doctors warn against this approach.

Redness may be caused by:

Viral conjunctivitis

Allergies

Autoimmune disorders

Tuberculosis-related inflammation

Serious corneal disease

Because several conditions appear similar, a proper eye examination is essential before treatment begins.

The Foods Your Eyes Love

Healthy eating benefits the eyes just as much as the heart.

Experts recommend a diet rich in colourful fruits and vegetables, especially foods that are:

Green

Orange

Yellow

Red

These provide antioxidants and Vitamin A that help maintain retinal health and may reduce the risk of age-related eye diseases.

Simple Habits That Protect Your Vision

Eye specialists recommend following these habits every day:

Limit unnecessary screen time.

Encourage children to spend more time outdoors.

Follow the 20-20-20 rule while working on computers.

Control diabetes and blood pressure.

Exercise regularly.

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Never ignore blurred vision or persistent redness.

Schedule a comprehensive eye examination once every year.

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