The number of people seeking treatment for Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) disorders has increased significantly over the past few years. From hearing loss, tinnitus and vertigo to sinusitis, allergies and sleep apnea, ENT specialists are seeing a growing number of patients across all age groups.

According to Dr. Meghanath, Director and Head of ENT at MAA ENT Hospitals, factors such as air pollution, seasonal weather changes, excessive use of headphones and earbuds, lifestyle changes, and untreated allergies are contributing to the rise in ENT-related health problems. The encouraging news is that most of these conditions can be prevented or effectively managed through early diagnosis, timely treatment, and simple lifestyle modifications.

Viral or Bacterial Infection? Knowing the Difference Matters

Many people take antibiotics as soon as they develop a sore throat or cold. However, most sore throats, coughs and common colds are caused by viral infections, not bacterial infections.

Viral infections usually affect the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs simultaneously. Since antibiotics do not kill viruses, unnecessary use not only fails to cure the illness but also contributes to antibiotic resistance and destroys beneficial bacteria that support overall health. Antibiotics should only be taken when prescribed by a qualified doctor after confirming a bacterial infection.

Can Headphones and Earbuds Cause Permanent Hearing Loss?

The widespread use of headphones and earbuds has become a growing concern, particularly among young people and professionals who spend hours on calls every day.

Listening to loud music for prolonged periods can damage the delicate cells of the inner ear, leading to noise-induced hearing loss and tinnitus, a persistent ringing or buzzing sound in the ears.

Dr. Meghanath recommends following the 60/60 rule—listen at no more than 60% of the maximum volume for no longer than 60 minutes at a stretch. People attending long online meetings should alternate between ears or use speakers whenever possible to reduce continuous sound exposure.

Why Are Sinus Problems and Allergies Becoming More Common?

Air pollution, especially diesel exhaust particles, has significantly worsened allergy symptoms among people who are genetically predisposed to allergies.

Common allergy triggers include:

Pollen

Dust mites

Air pollution

Environmental allergens

Dust mites—microscopic organisms that thrive in mattresses, pillows and upholstery—are among the leading causes of allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal allergies. Maintaining good household hygiene, using dust-proof bedding, and seeking timely medical treatment can significantly reduce symptoms.

Vertigo and Tinnitus Should Never Be Ignored

Recurring dizziness, a spinning sensation, or constant ringing in the ears are not conditions to dismiss.

Vertigo is usually caused by disturbances in the inner ear's balance mechanism, while tinnitus may indicate disorders affecting the middle or inner ear. Modern diagnostic techniques and treatment options can provide significant relief for most patients when medical attention is sought early.

Snoring May Be a Warning Sign of Sleep Apnea

Although occasional snoring is common, loud snoring accompanied by pauses in breathing could indicate Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)—a potentially serious condition associated with high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke and excessive daytime sleepiness.

Individuals who experience morning headaches, persistent fatigue, witnessed pauses in breathing during sleep, or excessive daytime drowsiness should consult an ENT specialist without delay.

Expert Tips to Protect Your ENT Health

Avoid self-medicating with antibiotics.

Follow safe headphone listening practices.

Keep allergies under control with timely treatment.

Stay well hydrated and take care of your voice.

Never ignore persistent hearing loss, ringing in the ears or dizziness.

Seek medical evaluation for chronic snoring or disturbed sleep.

The Bottom Line

Most ENT disorders—including hearing loss, tinnitus, vertigo, sinusitis, allergies and obstructive sleep apnea—can be successfully treated when diagnosed early. Recognising the warning signs, avoiding self-medication, and consulting an ENT specialist at the right time can help prevent complications and improve long-term quality of life.