Ramayana Trailer: Why Is Sai Pallavi Facing Online Trolls?

The release of the Ramayana trailer has received an overwhelming response from fans, with many praising its grand visuals and powerful performances. However, actress Sai Pallavi, who plays Sita, has also become the target of online trolling after the trailer's release.

While many viewers appreciated Sai Pallavi's graceful screen presence and emotional performance, a section of social media users criticised her appearance and questioned whether she suited the role of Sita. Their comments quickly spread across various social media platforms.

At the same time, a large number of fans came forward in support of the actress. They praised her natural acting, calm expressions, and felt that she perfectly captured the simplicity and dignity of the character. Many users urged people to avoid judging the film based only on a few scenes from the trailer.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The trailer has been widely appreciated for its impressive visual effects, large-scale production, and epic storytelling.

Despite the online criticism, excitement for the film remains high. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Sai Pallavi's complete performance when Ramayana releases in theatres during the Diwali 2026 season.